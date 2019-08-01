Who says Rock and roll is dead? The Cailloux Theater is hosting several rock bands during shows this month.
This weekend, Austin’s Rock Revival Records will bring a sampling of their label’s artists to Kerrville, including local favorite Jake Asbury and his band, Nautical Nation. Other acts featured that night will include “Someone Like You,” Brock Bushong, Ethan Terry, and special guest artists “The Reefs.”
The music starts at 7 p.m., and general admission tickets are $30, available in advance or at the door.
Nautical Nation, based in Austin, takes its inspiration from acts including Lenny Kravitz, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, John Butler Trio, Johnny Lang, Sublime, Rebelution, Gorrilaz, Blink 182, Los Lonely Boys, Patricia Vonne, Blue October, Gipsy Kings, Humble Pie, Foo Fighters, Fitz and the Tantrums, Los Texmaniacs and Los Lobos.
Chicago-based Lisa Rock, of the nationally touring “Closet To You: A Tribute to The Carpenters,” returns to The Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Aug. 17 with “80’s Night Out,” a
tribute to powerful lady rockers like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Madonna. Rock performed a tribute to Karen Carpenter at the Cailloux Theater in 2014.
Rock will be joined on stage by Melissa Minyard, a Broadway veteran who appeared in the Original Cast of “Les Misérables.” Together, Lisa and Melissa will front a four-piece band and belt out hits like “Flashdance (What A Feeling)”, “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Material Girl,” “How Will I know,” and many more.
