“God in three Persons, blessed Trinity,” expresses the refrain of “Holy, Holy, Holy,” which has been called the greatest hymn of all time.
Recently, ‘“Holy, Holy, Holy” was featured at a friend’s funeral and reminded me of singing this song of praise as a youth. Yet it was decades later before I began understanding the third Person of the Trinity.
In hindsight, my comprehension of the Holy Spirit was delayed until I proactively sought Him.
First, I had to profess Jesus as my Savior; later I had to intentionally pray to receive the ministry gifts of the Spirit as expressed in Romans 12 and 1st Corinthians 12.
Perhaps others have experienced a similar wait?
Oswald Chambers said, “The (Holy) Spirit is the first power we practically experience, but the last power we come to understand.”
“That is what the Scriptures mean when they say: No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him. These things God has revealed to us through the Spirit. For the Spirit searches everything, even the depths of God. For, who can know the Lord’s thoughts? Who knows enough to teach him? But we understand these things, for we have the mind of Christ.” — 1 Corinthians 2:9-16 (NLT)
Pastor Charles Stanley opined: “Even as Christians, it’s possible for us to be unaware of one of God’s most awesome blessings.”
This amazing blessing gives us a spiritual Helper who is always with us in every life situation from the mundane to the important.
“Trying to do the
Lord’s work in your own strength is the most confusing, exhausting and tedious of all work. But when you are filled with the Holy Spirit, then the ministry of Jesus just flows out of you,” said Holocaust heroine Corrie Ten Boom.
Being filled with the Spirit means surrendering our lives to Him, acknowledging that He owns us and has the right to lead us.
When we are fully yielded and walking in obedience to His will, then He has full control and fills us with Himself.
“The Holy Spirit illuminates the minds of people, makes us yearn for God and takes spiritual truth and makes it understandable to us,” said Billy Graham.
The awesome power of the Holy Spirit is God’s divine ability and authority released in believers’ lives for the purpose of godly living and fruitful service. When we walk in the Spirit, we’re relying on His strength to accomplish God’s will.
When we go about walking daily in His strength, in His way and with His wisdom, we’ll be blessed no matter what goes on around us.
Walking in the Spirit doesn’t make life easy, but we never have to walk through life alone, because we have the mind of Christ, and our Helper is always with us!
Prayer: Spirit of the living God, my source of wisdom and understanding, You are the Voice of the Almighty given as my Counselor for guidance toward true light in all circumstances. May I seek You more today than ever before and give You praise! Amen.
Jeff Anderson is Servant Pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He welcomes your comments at Jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
