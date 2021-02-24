INGRAM — After recent arctic temperatures forced the cancellation of several perfor-mances, the cast and crew of “Bedroom Farce” have added an extra show to the schedule at The Point Theatre.
The final three performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-28.
Anyone holding tickets for a canceled performance will be able to exchange them.
The fast-paced comedy centers around four married couples, each at different stages in their relationships.
The cast includes Wanda Cash, Ken Lopez-Maddox, Kayla Castaneda, Johnathan Bowen, Crystn Hendrickson, Justin Radkiewicz, Vivian Wellborn and Austin Escobedo. They will be directed by Jeffery Hensel.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $14 for ages 12 and younger and $17 for ages 65 and older, active military and college students.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Point Theatre box office at 830-367-5121.
(0) comments
