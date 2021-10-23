Ingram Garden Club to meet Nov. 6 at nature center

Perusing a collection of jewelry made of stones from around the world during the Oct. 11 meeting of the Ingram Garden Club are, from left, Ruth Maples Karthauser, Judy Conway, Steve Perez, jewelry makers Roger and Karen Anderson, Mary Earline Etheredge and Kay McGougan.
Can you believe the cold weather is just around the corner? Our summer plants, flowers, vegetables gardens are coming to a close, and we are getting ready to plant our cold weather gardens, if you have not already done so.
Also, it is about time to throw the seeds into our garden beds for spring wildflowers. Make sure you rough up the soil a little first.
