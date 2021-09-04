The Major James Kerr Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host an event at 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 17, at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane. The public is invited to attend a presentation by Cathy Sadler, TXDAR vice chair of the National Defense Committee about POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
