BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosted commencement services for the fall 2021 semester on Dec. 3, at the Bell County Expo Center. This was the university’s 165th graduating class, and a total of 417 students were awarded degrees, including 333 baccalaureate degrees, 45 master’s degrees and 39 doctoral degrees.
Hill Country residents earning their degrees included Jamie Ellen Hoermann, of Fredericksburg, who received a Master of Science in Accounting; Emma Marie Hailes, of Fredericksburg, who received a Bachelor of Science in Social Work; and Grace Lynn Igarta, also of Fredericksburg who received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. Bandera resident Lacey McClaine Welch received a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.