The Salvation Army will work with the community to make this Christmas season brighter for many local children through its Angel Tree program.
Registration for the Angel Tree program will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
