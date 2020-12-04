Members of the Center Point Garden Club delivered Christmas cactus and poinsettias to Center Point Independent School District staff last week.
The garden club provided poinsettias for the campus administrative offices, along with 51 Christmas cactus plants for the district’s teachers, counselors, nurse and librarian.
