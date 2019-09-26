Pastor Peter Marty, publisher and editor of Christian Century Magazine, tells in a recent editorial of what the German psychologist Hermann Egginhaus published in 1885 about his work on what has been called “the forgetting curve,” the phenomenon that many researchers still study about.
Writes Marty: “The forgetting curve graphically illustrates how exponentially fast we forget newly acquired knowledge and information. … Frustratingly, we remember only a fraction of what our brains take in.”
Marty goes on to say that “there is good reason our retention capacities are limited. We’d be unable to function were we to remember every detail of every day.”
Marty continues (and here is the point of his essay): “Consider worship, where the forgetting curve is always in play. A worshiper’s inability to remember the particulars of worship even the day after a service concludes is striking. I have absolutely no idea what I preached about three weeks ago, nor do I recall the Bible reading or narrative theme for that day. I doubt that more than a handful of people in our congregation remember musical detail from that day. So much for worship radically changing lives.
“And yet — and this is a big yet — our forgetfulness does not diminish the significance of having worshiped. If anything, the cumulative effect of regular worship has a stunning impact on the shape of our lives. The whole repetitive act itself, not merely the remembered particulars, forms us into certain kinds of people. My character and empathy, my spirit and perspective, my joy and gratitude are all shaped by more than the details of what little I can remember from last week’s worship.
“The same can be said of reading, which also critically informs much of who we are,” says Marty.
By the way, what was the theme of last Sunday’s sermon at your church? I don’t remember the (excellent) sermon by our pastor.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
