Laurel Pruitt, and Cooper Cockrill receive a $2,000 scholarships from the Kerrville Public School Foundation. From left are Pruitt, KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson, KPSF board member Stephanie Herman and Cockrill.
Tyler Smith, left, receives a $12,000 scholarship from Evelyn Nelson, KPSF executive director, center, and Stephanie Herman, KPSF board member.
Courtesy photo
