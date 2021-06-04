The Kerrville Public School Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three outstanding graduating seniors at Tivy High School. The three scholarships totaled $16,000.

A $12,000 scholarship in memory of Henry H. “Rique” Remschel was awarded to Tyler Smith, who will attend Tarleton State University with an intended major of Agribusiness. 

