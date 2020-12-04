Kerr Arts and Cultural Center will host its annual membership meeting and reception at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the center, 228 Earl Garrett St.
New officers on the board of directors will be installed, including Patrick McDaniel, president. Others are Bridget Dale, Marcia McCulley, Clint Morris, Kristin LaRue Lusher, Marla Coffee, Doreen Shann and Christina Loftin.
