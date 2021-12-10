From left, Seantel Trask, Arlette Gallego, Cindy Hernandez, Terry Massey, Breanna Larsen, Ashley Vasquez and Capricia Stoepel-Moran stand in front of Ken Stoepel Ford during a check presentation of $10,000 from the dealership to Hill Country Charity Ball Association Inc. Funds for the 38th annual charity ball will benefit The Arcadia Live Theatre.
Hill Country Charity Ball Association Inc. received an impactful notification from Ken Stoepel Ford, confirming support and a “Great Gatsby” sponsorship of $10,000 for its 35th annual ball. This is the first time that Hill Country Charity Ball has received a $10,000 sponsorship from Ken Stoepel Ford.
This year’s “The Grand Affair — A Roaring Good Time” ball will be a roaring 1920s theme event benefiting The Arcadia Live Theatre, a nonprofit that benefits citizens of the Hill Country by promoting vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
