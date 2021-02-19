Students at St. Peter’s Episcopal School recently enjoyed their annual “Bear Unit.” The school hosted a special Teddy Bear breakfast and PJ Day that included all variety of teddy bears.
During the course of their week, students had P.E. with their favorite bear, bear math, science, stories and more.
“We all love teddy bears, no matter what our age,” said Janet Boutin, school director. “At St. Peter’s School, we believe in the Power of Play to enhance all levels of our childhood curriculum.”
Open Enrollment for 2021-22 will begin March 1. Visit the school’s website, www.stpeterskerrville.com, to view a parent testimonial video, pricing and access the enrollment packet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.