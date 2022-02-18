DAR honors Bandera man for preserving history

William “Billy” Walker, left, receives a certificate from Catherine Gauldin with the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in honor of his efforts to preserve pioneer architecture in Bandera.
On Feb. 12, Catherine Gauldin, a representative of Kerrville’s Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a certificate from the DAR to William Irwin “Billy” Walker of the historic Walker Ranch at the Bandera Natural History Museum in recognition of his efforts to preserve the pioneer architecture of Bandera County.
The log cabin was one of the earliest building forms in Texas. Building a log house or cabin was labor intensive. Lumber was hewn or hand split on the site, and the logs were cut to a precise length and the ends of each timber carefully notched with saw and ax to give a precise fit before being stacked into position.
