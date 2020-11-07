Apache Tree Corp. donates trees to Texas Master Naturalist Chapter

Trees are handed out to members of the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist during a drive-thru event Oct. 21 at Hill County Youth Event Center. The 80 native trees were received through a grant from Apache Tree Corporation.
The Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist recently received a grant for 80 native trees from the Apache Corporation tree give-away program. The grant is to promote the use of native trees to enrich habitats and increase diversity in the landscape.
On October 21, the trees were distributed to members of the Hill Country Chapter at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
