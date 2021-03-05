Destination: State contest

Showing off their award-winning project are members of the Notre Dame Catholic School’s Destination Imagination team. In the top row, from left, are Tania Angel, seventh grade; Brooke Johns, eighth grade; Jakob Wyman, eighth grade; and Rachel Keller, eighth grade. In the bottom row are Josephine Arredondo, seventh grade; and Keagan Johnston, eighth grade.
Notre Dame Catholic School’s Destination Imagination team took first place honors at the Texas Regional Championship on Feb. 27. The award was presented in the Fine Arts Division of the STEM Competition.
The winning Notre Dame Middle School team received the same honor last year but missed the state competition after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.