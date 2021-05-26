The Kerrville Art Club hosted its final meeting of the season on May 24 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
At that time, Rosemary Suess, outgoing club president, presented the Artist of the Year award to Patrick McDaniel. His stained glass work titled “Ms. Maya” captured the Artist of the Month award for April.
