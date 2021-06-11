Every year in early June, we observe the anniversary of the Normandy invasion of World War II, commonly called D-day. By the way, the “D” simply stands for whatever day a military assault is planned. For example; D-3 meant three days before a D-Day, while D+7 meant seven days after a D-Day. On June 6, 1944, America and its allies engaged in one of the most significant military operations of the 20th century.
I have personally suffered loss from war and have a deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice that men and women give to protect our country. My mother’s youngest brother, Kenny Maye, was killed in Korea, and I have his dog tag, casket flag and a rare picture of him. He was only 20 years old in 1950. Sadly, his existence is nearly unknown, and I often wonder about the life he could have had. For everyone that has sacrificed for this great nation, thank you for your service.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
