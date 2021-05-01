The Scots of the Texas Hill Country will host a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. May 13, featuring guest speaker DeWayne “Dee” Walker.
“Walker is a new Texas transplant from Rapid City, South Dakota, and will be giving an overview of his extensive collection of edged weapons — a museum-grade collected of over 50 years,” a spokeswoman for the local Scottish enthusiasts said in a press release.
