Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.