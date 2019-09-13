In times like these, it is important for people of faith to continue to look to God for strength, courage, assurance and in fellowship with Jesus, who loves us in spite of our fears and sins.
A great sense of confidence and well-being is expressed in Psalm 33, which calls us to rejoice in God’s greatness and goodness to those who love him and seek to live according to his will.
I share it herewith, hoping that you are as inspired by these words as I am:
“Rejoice in the Lord, O you righteous. Praise befits the upright.
Praise the Lord with the lyre; make melody to him with the harp of 10 strings.
Sing to him a new song; play skillfully on the strings, with loud shouts.
For the word of the Lord is upright, and all his work is done in faithfulness.
He loves righteousness and justice;
The earth is full of the steadfast love of the Lord.
Let all the earth revere the Lord;
Let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him.
For he spoke, and it came to be; he commanded, and it stood firm.
The Lord brings the counsel of the nations to nothing; he frustrates the plans of the peoples.
The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations.
Happy is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom he has chosen as his heritage.
The Lord looks down from heaven; he sees all humankind.
From where he sits enthroned he watches all the inhabitants of the earth — he who fashions
The hearts of them all, and observes all their deeds.
A king is not saved by his great army; a warrior is not delivered by his great strength.
The war horse is a vain hope for victory, and by its great might it cannot save.
Truly the eye of the Lord is on those who trust him, on those who hope in his steadfast love.
Our soul waits for the Lord; he is our help and shield.
Our heart is glad in him, because we trust in his holy name.
Let your steadfast love, O Lord, be upon us, even as we hope in you.”
What a wonderful God we worship! An appropriate response on our part would be to gather with God’s people on Sunday in worship and praise.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.