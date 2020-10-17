The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library Bookstore will reopen when it is safe to do so, according to a spokesman for the group.
“In the meantime, the volunteers want to let members of the community know that we miss you and are looking forward to seeing you again,” the spokesman said. “For those of you who have books to donate, please keep them for us until we can again accept donations.”
