Philip Johnson has been named Concertmaster of Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills, beginning with the 2019-20 season.
“Phil is going to be a great leader for the orchestra,” said Eugene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director. “Everyone is going to love Phil’s playing, as he takes on a major violin solo in our season opener, ‘Swan Lake.’”
Johnson has been with the symphony for 10 years, serving as associate concertmaster alongside prior concertmasters Long Zhou and Daniel Kolbialka. Johnson has performed with the San Antonio Symphony since 1983, and was concertmaster for the Mid-Texas Symphony. He was operations manager for Youth Orchestras of San Antonio and is on the adjunct faculty at St. Mary’s University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.