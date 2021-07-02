The Kerrville Low Vision Club will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
This month’s meeting will be sponsored by the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind, and representatives will be on hand to demonstrate adaptive aids for the visually impaired, as well as provide an update on the free services available from the Lighthouse.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
