The well-known passage in the Old Testament Book of Jeremiah, Chapter 31, verses 31-34, declares the promise of a new covenant between God and his people.
A covenant is a mutual agreement between two parties, binding them together in an inseparable relationship: “I will be their God and they will be my people.”
“The days are surely coming, says the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and the house of Judah. It will not be like the covenant that I made with their ancestors when I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt — a covenant that they broke, though I was their husband, says the Lord. But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says the Lord: I will put my law within them, and I will write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. No longer shall they teach one another, or say to each other, ‘Know the Lord’, for they shall all know me, from the least of them to the greatest, says the Lord; for I will forgive their iniquity, and remember their sin no more.”
This covenant still holds today with God’s faithful people whom he has forgiven through Christ.
A congregation in San Antonio named Covenant Presbyterian Church declares the ever-new realty of God’s covenant people, as do many churches so named elsewhere throughout the country and world.
These are words to remember and live by as we move through this Season of Lent.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.