22 tons of trash removed from Guadalupe in 2020

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority announced this week that 22 tons of trash was removed from in and around the Guadalupe River and its tributaries in Kerr County during 2020.
“Many Kerr County residents chose to stay closer to home for recreation during summer 2020, and we started observing an increase in people at the various river crossings in April,” said Ray Buck, UGRA general manager. “The increased use, especially at the most popular swimming holes, unfortunately resulted in an increase in trash collected at these locations. UGRA remains committed to our Trash Free Initiative program and will continue reinforcing the importance of litter prevention in our education programs as well.”
