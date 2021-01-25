22 tons of trash removed from Guadalupe in 2020

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority announced this week that 22 tons of trash was removed from in and around the Guadalupe River and its tributaries in Kerr County during 2020.

“Many Kerr County residents chose to stay closer to home for recreation during summer 2020, and we started observing an increase in people at the various river crossings in April,” said Ray Buck, UGRA general manager. “The increased use, especially at the most popular swimming holes, unfortunately resulted in an increase in trash collected at these locations. UGRA remains committed to our Trash Free Initiative program and will continue reinforcing the importance of litter prevention in our education programs as well.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.