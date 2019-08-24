One hundred nine students entered the halls of Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School for the 2019-20 school year on Monday. OLH also welcomed two new faculty members as well as a new facilities manager.
“We’re excited to welcome our new students, returning students, returning faculty, new instructors and new facilities director to our Hawk family,” said OLH Principal Therese Schwarz. “We’re anticipating a multitude of thrilling events, opportunities and experiences in the school year ahead. The exhilaration and energy can already be felt throughout the campus.”
One of the new instructors is Diana Wahrmund, a 2015 OLH graduate and graduate of Texas A&M University. Wahrmund will coach the OLH Lady Hawks volleyball team for the fall season. She said she is excited to give back to the college-preparatory school that helped her achieve so much during her time as a Hawk.
Also joining OLH’s team of instructors is Nevada native Paul Villa, who holds both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Nevada. He will teach economics, government, world history and U.S. history. He also will sponsor the Key Club, a student-led service organization.
The new facilities manager, Glenn McDorman, worked throughout the summer to get the campus ready for the school year. McDorman has special expertise in landscaping and woodworking and previously worked in the Ingram Independent School District.
Founded in 2002, nonprofit OLH is committed to providing a quality college-preparatory education to high school students from throughout the Hill Country. It concentrates on strong academics, spiritual formation and commitment to community service.
OLH has earned accreditation as well as high marks for
educational excellence from the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.
Last spring’s graduating class qualified for $2.6 million in college scholarships.
For more information on the school, call 830-895-0501, email olh@ourladyofthehills.org or visit ourladyofthehills.org.
