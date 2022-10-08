West Gambella Bethel Synod, found in the Gambella region of Western Ethiopia, is a member of the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus. It was founded in 1962 as a result of the gospel preaching of the missionaries from the Presbyterian Church (USA) after Dr. Thomas Lambie and his teammates erected the first Nuer-Christian church in Nasir in present-day South Sudan.
This church (synod) now has 156 congregations with 84 pastors, who are nurturing the believers. With that many congregations, and it being a growing church, there have been challenges on effective engagement of members, and congregations as a whole, in discipleship ministry and stewardship training that would enable the members to live according to their call as Christian disciples.
