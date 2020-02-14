In an article in First Things by Matthew Schmitz, the writer quotes President Barack Obama saying in 2018, “We live in a time of increasing disillusionment with the liberal democratic order,” which he traced to a trend that liberal democracies ignore at their own peril the loss of meaning and community.
As the author writes, “Disaffection with the democratic (small ‘d’ — not the political party) form of government, is accompanied by a wider skepticism with established political parties and institutions. Obama was right to attribute this to a loss of meaning and community.”
In Britain, France and Germany, with tremendous levels of prosperity and standards of living, citizens are gripped by a kind of malaise, a sense of something rotten at the heart of their societies, and a feeling of decline and loss of past best days.
The liberalism the author refers to on the left seeks to deliver us from prejudice, discrimination and inequality through a reordering of society, instinctively mistrusting religion, nation and family. Liberalism of the right, says Schmitz, tends to stress economic rather than cultural freedom and is less suspicious of religion, family and state.
The overall results have been a sort of “liberal world order,” free from political control and from moral limits, and from rootedness and loyalties — prosperous but lacking a home and history.
Schmidt continues with these encouraging words:
“Over the last two centuries, the leaders of the Catholic Church have developed a rich tradition of social thought, which seeks to address man’s need for community. They have insisted that men are unhappy unless they participate in the ‘three necessary societies’: the family, the political community and the Church. Right liberals have sometimes doubted the necessity of the political society, whereas left liberals have sometimes doubted the necessity of Church and family. Catholic thought insists on the necessity of all three.
One need not be Catholic to see the logic of this theory. It recognizes that every human is part of a family. It understands that men are by nature political animals, and that if they are deprived of real political life — if they live under benevolent but remote technocratic governance or a totalitarian state — they will grow restive. Above all, it acknowledges that men have desires that cannot be satisfied in this world. Even those who deny the soul’s immortality feel immortal longings.”
Weakened families and weakened political communities have made people clamor for worldly solidarities. But these loyalties will never satisfy unless they are ordered to a higher loyalty. The feeling of homelessness identified by Obama reflects our spiritual as well as our political and social conditions.
Our loyalties must be directed to our true home, our true inheritance which comes from above. Nothing else will satisfy a world homesick for eternity.
As Jesus taught us to pray: “Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth (our home) as it is in heaven.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.