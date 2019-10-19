The Ingram Garden Club hopes everyone’s garden survived the onset of this cooler weather we’ve been having.
The group had its second meeting of their year on October 14 with a very nice meeting held at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ingram, according to a press release from the group.
The hostesses who provided lunch for the group were Judy Conway, Jean Gallagher and Sharon Smith. The guest speaker was Craig Hensley with the Parks and Wildlife department of Texas.
“He gave us the best presentation of Butterflies of the Hill Country,” states the press release. “I believe we all received a new insight on not only giving butterflies healthy living conditions but also how to identify the different varieties we see, not only throughout the year but twice a year with the migration from Mexico to Canada and back.”
The presentation was followed by the group’s monthly meeting, which is free and open to the public.
Next month, the group will have a field trip to the African Violet Nursery in Boerne. Those interested in joining the club may call 830-238-3630 or 434-422-0252 for more information.
Garden club members do not have to live in Ingram; current members live in and around Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.