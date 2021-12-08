A celebratory opening night gala is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the lobby of the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, followed by a performance of the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s holiday musical “Scrooge!” This production will have nine performances, running Dec. 10-19, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 Texas 87 South in Fredericksburg.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and beverages served in the lobby. Live music will play in the background, as audience members are free to mingle and enjoy the refreshments. 

