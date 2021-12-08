Jeryl Hoover stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in "Scrooge: The Musical," Leslie Bricusse’s musical stage version of the classic Charles Dickens tale. Scrooge repents his past life when visited by three successive Christmas spirits.
Faith Reily, left, as The Ghost of Christmas Past, and Jeryl Hoover, right, as Ebenezer Scrooge, rehearse a scene from "Scrooge: The Musical," Leslie Bricusse’s musical stage version of the classic Charles Dickens tale. The play opens Friday, Dec. 10,at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 Highway 87 South in Fredericksburg.
Jeryl Hoover stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in "Scrooge: The Musical," Leslie Bricusse’s musical stage version of the classic Charles Dickens tale. Scrooge repents his past life when visited by three successive Christmas spirits.
Courtesy
Faith Reily, left, as The Ghost of Christmas Past, and Jeryl Hoover, right, as Ebenezer Scrooge, rehearse a scene from "Scrooge: The Musical," Leslie Bricusse’s musical stage version of the classic Charles Dickens tale. The play opens Friday, Dec. 10,at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 Highway 87 South in Fredericksburg.
A celebratory opening night gala is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the lobby of the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, followed by a performance of the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s holiday musical “Scrooge!” This production will have nine performances, running Dec. 10-19, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 Texas 87 South in Fredericksburg.
The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and beverages served in the lobby. Live music will play in the background, as audience members are free to mingle and enjoy the refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.