A show described as a “vivacious funeral comedy” will have its opening night in Ingram next week.
Performances of “Dearly Departed” will be Aug. 16-31, Friday and Saturday nights, and Aug. 18 and 25, Sunday afternoons at the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s theater.
The comedy is set in the backwoods of the Bible Belt, where the beleaguered Turpin family “proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious,” states a press release from the foundation.
Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion. Firstborn Ray-Bud drinks himself silly as the funeral bills mount; Junior, the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, a pack of no-neck monster kids and a wife who suspects him of infidelity in the family car; and more.
Amidst the chaos, the Turpins turn for comfort to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who just manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need, and finally, the funeral.
The show’s opening night is Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at 120 Point Theater Road. The production will run through the 31 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
The comedy is directed by Jeffrey Cunningham and written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones.
“Plays like Dearly Departed allow us to look at the foibles and funnies in our own communities and laugh warmly with them in a way that ‘Yankee playwrights’ just don’t understand,” Cunningham said in a news release. “If you have lived in the South, a rural community, or in a small town … you will meet someone you know in this story.”
Under Cunningham’s direction, the creative team includes Jeffrey Hensel as Royce, Johnathan Bowen as Ray-Bud, Crystn Burroughs as Lucille, Ann Reynolds, Ken Lopez-Maddox, Jay Norris, Ann Galland, Dan Cortez, Shyann Nowlin, Vivian Wellborn and Emily Edwards. New to The Point Theatre is Judy Brown, William Newell and Patti Nowlin.
“I am thrilled to present the clever and funny Dearly Departed to our community, what with relatives who drive each other crazy and love each other to pieces — this smart combination paints a picture you won’t forget,” said Director of Theatre Laura Tomerlin in a nes release. “Despite all of the laughs and irreverent moments, there are also some of real heart to this story.”
The Hill Country Arts Foundation, founded in 1959, serves the Texas Hill Country and beyond by providing community theater, performing arts workshops, musical concerts, art exhibitions and art classes. Call the box office at 830-367-5121 for tickets or visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Groups of eight or more kids ages 12 and younger get in for $10 each and groups of eight or more adults receive tickets for $12 each. Tickets are available at 830-367-5121 or www.hcaf.com/theatre/box-office.
