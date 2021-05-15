STILLWATER, Oklahoma — A Kerr County student recently was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.
Haley Fair is an agricultural communications student from Kerrville. She received the Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship.
