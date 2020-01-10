Whether you are pushing the proverbial boulder uphill or have the wind in your sails, whether you are young, old, first time or last time reader, saved, unsaved or unsure, trust me, you need the truth about to be conveyed.
Using the five letters J-E-S-U-S, I present to you five glorious truths about Jesus.
J IS FOR JEHOVAH IN THE FLESH
(CF. JOHN 1:1, 14)
Jesus is, simply put, God become man. He has two natures eternally united in one person.
He is not half God, half man; that would be a freak. He’s not a good man who became God; that’s impossible. He is not two persons in one body; that would be a mental disorder.
E IS FOR EXECUTED
AND EXALTED
(CF. PHIL. 2:6-11)
Jesus was like a great, all-powerful king who disguises himself as a slave and comes to live among his people, loving them tirelessly, serving them without applause or recognition, only to be rejected and murdered, then exalted.
As His followers, we are to have the mindset of Christ, who greatly humbled himself before He was exalted.
We must remember that the cross precedes the crown.
S IS FOR SOVEREIGN
(CF. MAT. 28:18)
This is God the King giving all authority to His Son, because He earned it, because He trusts Him with it, because He is fully Nan and as men, we must be judged by a Man, because as fully God, He’s the equal of the Father.
As our Sovereign, His authority extends to all our beliefs and behavior, to our eyes and ears, stomachs and tongues, to our wallets and wardrobes, to our desires, dreams and decisions.
The reach of Jesus extends to our language, jokes, cellphones and TV screens.
It covers parenting, marriage vows and every moment of every day. We are not our own.
U IS FOR UNSTOPPABLE
(CF. MAT. 16:18)
Jesus promises to build His church upon Himself as the Christ, the Son of the living God. He’s the unstoppable force building on an immovable object!
Since the church is converts, Jesus is here promising to first die for them and then draw and save them.
To say, “I will build My church” is to say, “I will gather My elect into one body.”
And nothing can stop Him! He draws us with unbreakable cords of love and we come.
S IS FOR SAVIOR
(CF. MAT. 1:21)
Without our help or contribution, Jesus saves (redeems and rescues)
His people from their sins, from
the penalty, power and presence of sin.
He will not try or attempt or hope to save His people.
He’s all accomplishment! He “will save His people from their sins.”
Confronted by the truth of Jehovah in the flesh, executed then Exalted, Sovereign Unstoppable Savior, our only reasonable response is to change our minds about our own supposed goodness and get right with God through faith in Jesus.
The plane needs a pilot. The rebel needs rescuing. Look to Jesus and live forever.
