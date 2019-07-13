Kevin Deiters will be the guest speaker at the July 22 meeting of the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist.
Dieters will present an “Introduction to Trail Maintenance” based on the curriculum developed by the Pacific Crest Trail Association and his years of experience building and maintaining hiking trails with the Central Texas Trail Tamers. The topics will include a discussion of safety awareness in trail work and overviews of both the technology of hillside hydrology and trail maintenance techniques.
The public is invited to attend this informative presentation.
The meeting will be in the Upper Guadalupe River Authority Lecture Hall, 125 North Lehmann Drive. Members and guests will gather at 6:15 p.m. to chat before the business meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. The speaker will begin his presentation at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://txmn.org/hillcountry/
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real and San Saba counties.
Members receive science-based training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities. The local chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.