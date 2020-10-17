Local teens are invited to join a zombie doll craft event to get into the Halloween spirit.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host the event starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the library meeting room. Participants will resurrect an old Barbie doll into their own undead creation.
