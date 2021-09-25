New season underway for Ingram Garden Club

The hostesses for Ingram Garden Club’s September meeting, Barbara Brown, left, and Vivian Strebeck, right, discuss the history of Camp Verde with guest speaker Lisa Emmons.

 Courtesy

The Ingram Garden Club kicked off its new season with a Sept. 13 outing to Camp Verde.

Members and guests enjoyed lunch and a presentation by Lisa Emmons on the history of Camp Verde.

