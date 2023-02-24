Aquatics Hiring Event set Sunday at Olympic Pool

Lifeguards at the Olympic Pool keep close watch on swimmers. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for lifeguards and other pool workers for the summer season. An Aquatics Hiring Event is set from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will host an Aquatics Hiring Event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Drive.
“Ever wondered what it would be like to work at the Olympic Pool? Want more information on our seasonal summer job opportunities? This is your opportunity to stop by and speak with the hiring supervisor, learn about what the job entails and speak with previous employees about the perks of working for the city of Kerrville Aquatics division,” a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.
