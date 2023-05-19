Ancient mosquito repellent is topic at archaeology meeting

The use of rancid animal fats in mosquito repellent by Native Americans after introduction of diseases from the Old World to the New World will be the topic of Agusta Acosta’s talk at the Saturday, May 20, meeting of the Hill Country Archeological Association.
The meeting will take place starting at noon Saturday, May 20, at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St.
