3 perennials every local gardener should try

Hill Country Master Gardeners greenhouse committee members Lisa Cantini and Kay Nelson monitor the growth and health of copper canyon daisies, salvia greggii and Russian sage, three perennials well adapted to Hill Country gardening conditions. Greenhouse operations began in January as the organization prepares for its annual Blooms and Barrels sale on April 8.
As anyone knows who has gardened where there is dependable rain and good soil, it requires a different knowledge base to garden in the Hill Country. Learning to garden here often requires a shift of expectations to interesting foliage and small but abundant blooms.
Fortunately, there are many native and adapted plants that thrive in the alkaline soil and scant rainfall we have in the Hill Country. Three of those are copper canyon daisy, Salvia greggii (autumn sage) and Russian sage.
