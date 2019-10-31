A man told police he left his truck containing $1,000 in tools parked for two hours and returned to find them missing.
The man told police he believed the tools were stolen between 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Tuesday while the vehicle was parked parked at a business in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker Street, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. The tools reportedly had been in the bed of his pickup and the man reported not noticing they were missing until the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.