Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.