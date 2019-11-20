After a chaotic night that involved the shooting death of a woman, an exhausting standoff ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspected shooter killed himself as police moved in to remove him from a Kerrville theater.
Melissa Villagrana, a 38-year-old mother and Walmart employee from Fredericksburg, died from an act of violence that left those around Walmart shocked, and resulted in hours-long closures of roads and businesses as police tried to extricate the shooter — Fernando Rolon Jr. — from the Rio 10 movie theater.
“We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our associate,” said Anne Hatfield, Walmart spokeswoman, in a Tuesday email.
Hundreds of people were unable to leave their homes or get home as police tried to negotiate with Rolon before he ended his life Tuesday afternoon. Kerrville Police and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office shut down Texas Highway 173 between Texas Highway 16 and Loop 534 — that closure lasted more than 15 hours.
“The Kerrville Police Department sends their sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Melissa Villagrana,” KPD said in a release. “The Kerrville Police Department wishes to thank the citizens of Kerrville for providing vital information which helped lead to a resolution of this tragic event. We would also like to thank the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department for their invaluable assistance during this event.”
Rolon and Villagrana knew each other, but police would not elaborate on the nature of their relationship. Walmart employees, who asked not to be identified, said they thought it was a matter between employees, and that the shooting was confined to the parking lot.
Negotiators made phone contact with Rolon, who was hiding inside the theater, and attempted to convince him to surrender.
According to the KPD release, “Rolon stated several times that he was willing to give himself up, but after several hours, he broke off communication.”
The incident started late Monday night in an employee parking lot at the Kerrville Walmart. Villagrana was shot and died at the scene, but police suspected Rolon was inside the store hiding. At 10:45 p.m., dozens of law enforcement officers and deputies entered the store, including those in tactical gear.
On Rolon’s public-facing Facebook page, there are pictures of several assault rifles and, in one selfie, he’s dressed in tactical gear, masked and appears to be handling an assault rifle of some type.
Around 11 p.m., Lt. Eli Garcia came out of the store urging people to return to their cars, but the suspect had already fled the scene.
A short time later, around 11:15 p.m., officers and deputies began cordoning off the western side of the store’s parking lot, focusing their investigative efforts on a white sedan that was parked near the side of the building.
Through social media posts, police investigators were able to glean that Rolon was heading to the Rio 10 movie theaters, where he also worked. A Kerrville police officer found Rolon’s car at the theater, which initiated police and deputies arriving in force to the theater.
At the Rio Verde Apartments, which neighbor the theater’s westside, police snipers took up positions overlooking the movie theater. Many residents were oblivious to the now early morning actions surrounding them.
Rolon apparently ignored repeated attempts by negotiators to re-establish contact.
“Rolon remained barricaded inside the theater and refused to surrender himself to law enforcement,” the KPD said via its media release.
A KPD Special Operations Unit entered the theater and deployed tear gas “in order to convince Rolon to surrender,” but Rolon remain concealed. A SWAT team operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety entered the theater and eventually found Rolon.
Rolon was taken away by ambulance but was quickly moved to a helicopter. However, police said he was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department are handling the investigation.
Court records indicate Rolon pleaded no contest to a class A misdemeanor family violence charge in 2010 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutor Ilse Bailey. Judge Spencer W. Brown fined Rolon $800 and sentenced him to probation. As part of his probation, Rolon completed 52 hours of a LifeSkills Management Group program.
