RSVP & Purchase Tickets

Kerrville Kindness includes three events in the third week of November. Mark your calendars.

Children’s Art Exhibit — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Schreiner University. Send in your kids' artwork and writing about their neighborhoods and examples of helpers in our community to stories@kerrvillekind.com. Selected works of art will be displayed at the art exhibit and featured in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Documentary Screening — Join The Times at 6 and 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Schreiner University for free screenings of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor," a documentary about Fred Rogers. Space is limited.

Luncheon — 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Schreiner University. The luncheon will feature a talk by author Tim Madigan on his friendship with Fred Rogers of “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.” $30 a person.

How to RSVP: Space for these events is limited. RSVP and purchase tickets by CLICKING HERE or by emailing info@kerrvillekind.com.