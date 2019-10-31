Sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, nine vehicles parked on the west side of Kerrville were burglarized, authorities said.
Items were reported missing from:
One vehicle in the 300 block Coronado Drive
Two vehicles in the 1800 block West Lane
Two vehicles in the 1900 block West Lane
Three vehicles in the 2000 block of Lime Creek
One vehicles in the 100 block of Caribou Lane
Property taken included cell phones, clothing items, sunglasses, knives, flashlights, and other assorted personal items, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department.
He said all of the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked.
"Locked vehicles in the same area were not burglarized," Lamb said in an email. "All of the burglaries are believed to have been committed by the same suspect(s)."
