What is Kerrville Kind?

When two friends sat together to watch a football game the last thing anyone would expect was a nasty backlash, but these are the times we live in. Judgmental and, often, ugly.
The two friends? Former President George W. Bush and television host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. The conservative president, who served two terms, and the openly gay talk show host enjoying an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers set off a ferocious debate about the juxtaposition of the two sitting side by side.
Here’s the but: It’s OK for people to disagree. It’s OK for people to disagree with each other and still be friends. There are countless examples of just that, and yet at times civil disagreement seems far too rare.
For the last few months, if not years, the public discourse in our community, along with so many others around the country, has devolved into politically-driven hate where neither side will agree to compromise, and that has trickled down to everyday life where we now judge people based on extremes — often forsaking forgiveness or compassion.
We’re all guilty of it. As a member of this community, The Daily Times wants to encourage thoughtful and respectful dialogue. Sometimes that’s a real challenge, and we believe that should change.
Drawing upon the example of the late Fred Rogers, the famed children’s television host, the newspaper is embarking on a campaign called Kerrville Kindness, which aims to highlight acts of neighborliness and kindness in our communities.
Why is this important?
Over the last several months we’ve heard our mayor Bill Blackburn mention his desire for Kerrville to be known for kindness. We’ve also noted several alarming examples of anger, frustration and vitriol among some we’ve interacted with in person or through correspondence with the newspaper.
We want to help.
For us, Kerrville Kind fits the mission of the newspaper — to highlight the bad or areas in our community that need improvement, but also to draw attention to the really good things that define who we are. While we should always hold those accountable, we should celebrate the good works of those who aim to do good here and inspire our neighbors to be their best.
Like Fred Rogers, we want to be present, we want to listen, we want to share the good works of those who live here, and celebrate our neighbors.
As part of this campaign, we are hosting three events slated for the third week in November, culminating with a talk by Texas journalist and author Tim Madigan who will share his story about his deep friendship with Rogers forged after he interviewed the television personality for a story in the Fort Worth Star Telegram.
The initiative will also include a variety of content. Over the next five weeks, we will be sharing stories of kindness. To do so, we need your help. We encourage readers to tell us about the good neighbors in our community and those you admire for their ability to bring people together.
