A 49-year-old Kerrville man was in the county jail Wednesday following his arrest on accusations of driving while intoxicated for at least the third time.
About 11:18 a.m. police responded to the intersection of Water Street and Junction Highway regarding a vehicle which was stopped in the middle of the intersection with the driver slumped over the steering wheel, apparently passed out or sleeping, acccording to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
Before officers arrived on scene, they received information that the driver of the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Junction Highway, Lamb said.
The officers arrived and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Byers, who reportedly displayed symptoms of intoxication. Byers was arrested following standardized field sobriety testing, Lamb said.
Byers reportedly consented to providing a blood sample and then was booked into the county jail pending bond.
Because Byers has been convicted of DWI at least three times, his current accusation is a felony. People with one prior DWI conviction are charged with a misdemeanor upon their second accusation. People two or more DWI convictions are charged with a felony for each additional DWI accusation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.