It’s been a hard year for people in nursing homes due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting visits and prohibiting adventures, so children at Kerrville’s local elementary schools wanted to make sure their elders have a happy Valentine's Day this year.
The students gathered snacks, toiletries and other goodies and stuffed them into socks, which were then picked up on Thursday by Peterson Health staff for delivery to area nursing homes. Peterson Health Home-Based Services and schools’ student councils and character councils spearheaded the effort.
At Starkey Elementary on Thursday morning, a group of student council members showed off what they’d gathered and helped load the items onto a cart. Not content to let the adults hog all the fun, they declined a teacher’s offer to send them back to class, preferring instead to trundle the fully loaded cart down a wheelchair ramp. Some of the socks bore the unmistakable signs of having been chosen by children — one pair had googly eyes.
“KISD strives to educate all students to become lifelong learners and productive citizens,” said Lauren Jette, KISD spokeswoman. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about giving back to their community and making a positive impact through meaningful acts when and where they can. We are very proud of our students for participating in this.”
Parents were asked to record 20-second-or-less videos of their children giving a kind message, and these videos will be sent to the hospital to show patients.
The effort was community-wide; parents were encouraged to send donations of socks and other items to school with their children; kindergarten students were asked to bring travel-size hand lotion and/or bandaids; sugar-free mints or candies were gathered from first graders; chapstick or mouthwash from second graders; tissues or travel hand sanitizer from third graders; goldfish crackers, popcorn, or Cheez-its from fourth graders; and Nutri-Grain bars or applesauce pouches from fifth graders.
Sarah Baetz, who has two children who attend Starkey, was on hand to help out and said the family had a good time shopping at Walmart for the Valentine’s Day gifts. She said young children in general want to contribute; adults just need to give them the opportunity.
“Every time they’re asked to do something, they do it gladly,” Baetz said. “We just need to ask them to do more.”
The Socks of Love campaign was the idea of Bethany Brown, marketing and community outreach liaison for Peterson Health’s home-based services. She has deep roots in the community, having attended Starkey Elementary and later excelling in volleyball at Tivy High School.
“We wanted to partner with all the elementary schools here in Kerrville to get them involved and do something sweet for the residents for Valentine’s Day,” Brown said. “Because a lot of them aren’t able to see their relatives due to COVID restrictions. All of the schools have been very excited; mainly their student councils or character councils have organized it.”
Brown and others in the home-based services office have seen firsthand the toll the pandemic has taken on the elderly in nursing homes. Not being able to see their families as much or venture out are the biggest hardships for them, said Nichol Burch, clinical liaison for the home-based services office.
“So, any way we can go in as a nursing team to uplift their spirits and help out the staff who are really having a hard time, (we’ll do it),” Burch said.
The home-based services office supports patients at home as well as in nursing homes, she said. Although the last year has been difficult for everyone, especially those most vulnerable to infection, there’s hope, Burch said.
“I think with injections coming out, we’ve got light at the end of the tunnel,” Burch said.
