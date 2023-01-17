A 53-year-old Ingram man accused of shooting a roommate to death last April has a jury trial slated for this year.
Brad Rick Way, who was in the Kerr County jail as of Monday, was indicted on a murder charge in the April 3, 2022, death of Dennis Crawford Jr., 57.
Way faces a charge punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A “verbal altercation” preceded the death of Crawford, according to a sheriff's office press release from last year.
"One shot was fired at close range inside the residence, striking the victim,” reads the release. “It is believed that alcohol may have been involved, and that Mr. Way and Mr. Crawford were roommates at the residence where the shooting took place."
Way had been jailed 22 times in Kerr County since 1991, mostly on accusations of misdemeanors. He has a felony assault conviction from 2006.
The jury trial is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 4 before 198th District Judge M. Pat Maguire.
Way’s attorney is Karli Kennell of the Hill Country Regional Public Defender’s Office.
