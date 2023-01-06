Stone to talk about restoring historic buildings at Jan. 18 meeting of Kerrville Genealogical Society

The public is invited to hear guest speaker Mark Stone discuss “Restoration and Research of Historic Buildings” at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, meeting of the Kerrville Genealogical Society. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resource Center, 125 Lehmann Drive. Admission is free.
Stone said he and his wife, Linda, enjoy fixing up old buildings and honoring their past. They are responsible for the restoration of the San Antonio and Aransas Pass Train Depot — now Rails: A Cafe at the Depot — which was built in 1889, as well as the Dietert Mercantile, built in 1884, now serving as the Shops at Depot Square.
Stone will discuss the process of restoring these buildings and their history.
A graduate of Tivy High School, Stone was born in Corpus Christi. He made his career in Kerrville building custom homes and learning all aspects of construction. He now has a studio where he enjoys his many trades: builder, carpenter, luthier, musician, artist and craftsman.
“Mark transforms the antique wood harvested from restoration projects into beautiful tables, display cabinets and more,” a spokesperson for the Kerrville Genealogical Society said in a press release. “He puts his soul and spirit into his work.”
Mark and Linda Stone are both members of the Kerr County Historical Commission.
