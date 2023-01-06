Stone to talk about restoring historic buildings at Jan. 18 meeting of Kerrville Genealogical Society

The public is invited to hear guest speaker Mark Stone discuss “Restoration and Research of Historic Buildings” at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, meeting of the Kerrville Genealogical Society. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resource Center, 125 Lehmann Drive. Admission is free.

Stone said he and his wife, Linda, enjoy fixing up old buildings and honoring their past. They are responsible for the restoration of the San Antonio and Aransas Pass Train Depot — now Rails: A Cafe at the Depot — which was built in 1889, as well as the Dietert Mercantile, built in 1884, now serving as the Shops at Depot Square.

