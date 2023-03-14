 Skip to main content
Beautiful in bronze

Sculptures installed at the museum on loan from the city

Anyone traveling down Sidney Baker South on Monday around 9 a.m. may have seen a 21-foot flatbed trailer from the former L.D. Brinkman estate hauling massive bronze statues to their new home at The Museum of Western Art. They once belonged to the late oilman and rancher L.D. “Brink” Brinkman and were part of his private collection. 

“I am so excited at this opportunity to honor my husband through the public display of these bronzes. While the city prepares the public places that will be in consideration for their permanent placement, The Museum of Western Art is the ideal setting to showcase these sculptures and allow us to keep the memory of my husband’s love of western heritage alive,” said Kathleen Brinkman, president of LDB Corp.

