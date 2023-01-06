New exhibit offers look at ‘Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship’

The Kerr Regional History Center is currently hosting an exhibit titled “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship,” which explores the beginnings of Kerrville’s faith traditions and the origins of the town’s ecumenical community.
The Kerr Regional History Center is currently hosting an exhibit titled “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship,” which explores the beginnings of Kerrville’s faith traditions and the origins of the town’s ecumenical community.
“Faith and community are a critical part of the Texan tapestry,” a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville said in a press release. “The history of faith communities has been characterized as the ‘single most important cultural and social force behind the Texas frontier.’”
The exhibit spans from the early circuit riders to the first permanent buildings, including the First Methodist Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the Union Church that housed four protestant denominations — Baptist, Methodist, Christian and Presbyterian — Notre Dame Parish and Barnett Chapel Methodist.
The exhibit will be available to the public through Feb. 28.
Admission is free.
The Kerr Regional History Center, 425 Water St., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange a group visit, contact the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.