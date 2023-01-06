New exhibit offers look at ‘Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship’

The Kerr Regional History Center is currently hosting an exhibit titled “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship,” which explores the beginnings of Kerrville’s faith traditions and the origins of the town’s ecumenical community.

“Faith and community are a critical part of the Texan tapestry,” a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville said in a press release. “The history of faith communities has been characterized as the ‘single most important cultural and social force behind the Texas frontier.’”

